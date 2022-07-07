Tottenham Hotspur agree deal to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sign Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona for the 2022/23 season according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have been agreed and the clubs are currently working out the final details – there’s no option to buy.

Barcelona are in the midst of a busy summer and one of the key tenets of their ambitions involve moving on underperforming high earners like Lenglet. The Frenchman joined Barcelona in January of 2018 from Sevilla and while his career at Camp Nou began brightly he’s lost significant prominence in these last few years.

Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia were all ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back last season and Andreas Christensen has been added to that roster since with another defender still expected to come in. It makes sense for the 27-year-old to make a fresh start in the Premier League and end his Spanish chapter.