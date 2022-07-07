Sevilla deal with Diego Carlos replacement done

Sevilla sold Brazilian defender Diego Carlos early in the transfer window to Aston Villa and it seems they my finally have their Brazilian defender to replace him.

Los Nervionenses are reportedly set to complete a deal for Galatasaray defender Marcao. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal will be done for a fee of €12m with an extra €3m in add-ons. Monchi has managed to beat out competition from Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg in order to seal the deal too.

Sevilla are set to sign Marcão from Galatasaray, here we go – deal now confirmed. €12m plus add-ons to €15m total potential package. ⚪️🔴🤝 #Sevilla Talks opened and revealed on June 4, deal now completed. Sevilla beat Zenit St Petersburg on this deal. https://t.co/Zqw1jkKv5k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Marcao, 26, arrives following his most consistent spell with Galatasaray. Before moving to Istanbul in 2019, the central defender passed through 7 teams in 5 years. Since joining the Turkish behemoth though, he has been a stand-out regular in their defence.

Given Carlos moved for a fee of €31m at the age of 30, if Marcao turns out to be a good replacement on the pitch, Monchi’s operation will represent more excellent business off it. Not only do Sevilla get a player entering his prime years, the move will allow for further investment in other areas.