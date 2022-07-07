Santi Mina on the verge of transfer despite sexual assault case

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina could be faced with four years in prison, but if he avoids that he will likely end up in Greece.

The former Valencia forward stands accused of sexual assault and has been handed a four-year prison sentence. However Mina can still go through both the High Court of Justice in Andalucia and then the Supreme Court to appeal the sentence. Until those cases are resolved, which would likely be within the year according to Diario AS, Mina will avoid prison. If he loses those appeals, he will be taken into custody immediately.

Celta Vigo appear to be keen to get rid of Mina, who is currently suspended from work and also has his salary suspended. AS say that they have managed to find a destination for Mina in ARIS Salonika too. A deal is done between the two clubs and only Mina’s approval is needed. From Celta’s point of view, they are keen to move both him and his high salary onwards.

Quite apart from the prospect of losing a player for four years after signing them, it is surprising that the nature of the alleged crime Mina has created has not put ARIS off a transfer move. It only further highlights the lack of moral standards in football that such allegations are not enough to put a club off signing a player of high value to them.