Ronaldo’s Real Valladolid make veteran signing from Villarreal

After 13 years away and 16 years after he made his debut aged 17, Sergio Asenjo has returned to Real Valladolid.

The veteran goalkeeper, now 33, has spent the last nine seasons at Villarreal but has decided to return home to his boyhood club, as was announced by Valladolid on Thursday. He had lost his place to Geronimo Rulli over the course of the last season, following spells at Atletico Madrid and Malaga.

He arrives at Valladolid on a free from the Yellow Submarine, where at times he was given the captain’s armband, bringing valuable experience to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla until 2024. He becomes Valladolid’s second signing of the summer, after bringing in midfielder Monchu from Granada.

It could also cause tension within the Valladolid camp however. The goalkeeping position has been expertly occupied by Jordi Masip over recent seasons, who is also the club captain. Having renewed with the club until 2024 just this summer as well, it’s unlikely he would take kindly to being benched immediately.