Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior working hard in Ibiza with group of childhood friends

Vinicius Junior is working hard in Ibiza in preparation for the new season. The 21-year-old has rented a large mansion and invited some of his closest friends, including Real Madrid (and former Flamengo) teammate Reinier Jesus, to stay with him.

The Brazilian, according to Diario AS, is working with fitness guru Thiago Lobo to ensure he’s in peak condition when he returns to Valdebebas to begin pre-season. A French chef is also travelling with him to ensure his diet his on point. The rules of the house are clear – all of his friends train just like him, even though they’re not elite athletes themselves. He’s fully focused.

Vinicius was key to Madrid last season as they won La Liga and the Champions League. He’s exploded in recent times, contributing 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Vinicius also has the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon – he’ll be keen to earn a starting place for Brazil.