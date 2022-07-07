Nouveau riche Premier League club comes calling for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has become one of the more interesting stories of the summer in Madrid. With the major business done for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Asensio’s situation is one of the few still to be resolved.

The Mallorqui forward burst onto the scene at Real Madrid with a series of long-range strikes to match impressive performances in the early stages of his six years with the first team. Yet several injuries and changes of manager later, Asensio appears to once again struggling for a spot in the starting team.

Despite being given ample playing time by Carlo Ancelotti last season and scoring 11 goals, the Italian opted for Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde in the crucial moments instead.

With his contract expiring in 2023, his career appears to be at a crossroads. Real Madrid will either want to sign a new deal with him or sell him this summer, but negotiations over a new contract have not gone well.

That has led to several teams becoming interested in Asensio, most recently Newcastle United, as per Diario AS. With the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund financing the Magpies, they will have the means to tempt the likes of Asensio into a deal.

Whether Asensio would be happy to go is another matter. As much Newcastle can financially compensate him as he would like, he would be going to a club with no European football right off the back of winning its highest honour. As much as Newcastle are an attractive destination, it’s still a long way down from the summit.