Nico Gonzalez prepared to leave Barcelona in search of first team minutes next season

Nico Gonzalez has no intention of spending the next season sitting on the bench or in the stands according to Diario Sport. He’s aware that he’s young and has a lot to learn but he needs minutes to continue progressing as a footballer.

And so unlike a lot of players connected to Barcelona, Nico is open to leaving the club in search of more first team football. He’s asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to examine what opportunities are available to him in the wider world, ideally on a loan deal. But the issue is that Xavi Hernandez wants to keep him around.

Xavi wants to have two players for every position and sees the Galician as a useful squad player. But the reality is that he’s earned hardly any meaningful game time since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman toward the back end of 2021. Time will tell how things develop.