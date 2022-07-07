Manchester United have no idea when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to pre-season training

Manchester United are in the dark regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future according to Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League club have no idea when the Portuguese is going to return to pre-season training – a tough situation for new coach Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer as he has no interest in competing in the Europa League. The Champions League is his competition and United can’t offer him that in 2022/23 – they barely scraped into the Europa League last season when they only just finished sixth in the Premier League.

Where Cristiano goes next is anyone’s guess but one thing for sure is that it will be a club competing in Europe’s elite club competition – one that his former club, Real Madrid, are the reigning champions of. Bayern Munich have rejected the idea while United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea currently seem to be the best-placed. Time will tell.