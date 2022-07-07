Manchester United and Barcelona still in negotiations over move for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is still dragging on and it seems that a clean solution isn’t yet in sight according to Fabrizio Romano. The only thing for sure is that United and Barcelona are still in conversation on the move.

A fixed transfer fee of €65m is thought to have been agreed but the sticking point in negotiations is how to structure the €20m in add-ons that will be attached to it. United haven’t even begun to discuss personal terms with De Jong because he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona, especially for a club not in the Champions League. But Erik ten Hag is still going to push to change his mind.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax after starring in the thrilling team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But the truth is that he’s failed to replicate that form.