Luka Jovic deal to leave Real Madrid be completed on Friday

Real Madrid are set to end their links to Luka Jovic three seasons on from the Serbian’s arrival in Spain.

The deal between Real Madrid and Fiorentina had been much rumoured this week, with even the details of the transfer leaking out.

On Thursday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Jovic would be in Florence as of Friday in order to complete his move to Serie A.

The deal will see Real Madrid wave goodbye to Jovic on a free transfer, although they will receive 50% of any future sale. Importantly for Los Blancos, Fiorentina will pay all of his wages, which will save them in the region of €30m over the next three years. Romano reports that Jovic’s deal with La Viola will be for two years with an option of a further season too.

Even if Real Madrid will look at the deal as saving money for the coming seasons, there is no doubt that it is a remarkable admission of defeat for a player that cost €63m in 2019.

Under two different managers Jovic failed to win the trust of the coach, which might tell its own story. Equally, Jovic may well complain that he was never trusted with enough opportunities to show his worth. As Jovic’s father suggested, the move to Fiorentina will prove informative.