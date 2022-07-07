Luis Suarez reveals whether he’s planning to join River Plate

Luis Suarez has shot down the idea of joining Argentine giants River Plate. The Uruguayan is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Atletico Madrid and had been tipped to return to South America ahead of the World Cup.

And he considered it. But River’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores has put a spanner in the works and means he’s no longer contemplating a move to Buenos Aires. They lost to Velez Sarsfield over two legs in the last 16 of the competition, losing 1-0 in the first leg and then drawing the return 0-0. Suarez was keen to be in with a chance of winning the Libertadores.

But it wasn’t to be and now the veteran will look for a club in Europe. He’ll want to arrive at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in full flight – given his age it’s likely to be his last ever.

“I was really tempted despite my plan to stay in Europe because River were pushing a lot to sign me, but the deal has collapsed as they’re now out of the Copa Libertadores,” Suarez said.