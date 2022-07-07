Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe clash over Neymar Junior’s future at Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have clashed over the future of Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar Junior according to Mundo Deportivo. The former wants the Brazilian to stay at the Parc des Prince while the latter believes he’d be better off just leaving.

Mbappe recently renewed his contract with PSG until the summer of 2025, publicly turning down Real Madrid to do so. Many believe that his decision to stay has granted him unprecedented power amongst the shot-callers at the Parc des Princes and have claimed that one of his first acts is to force Neymar out.

Regardless of what PSG want, however, it’s understood to be highly difficult for Neymar to leave the French club. His contract is in place until the summer of 2027 and it would be highly expensive to part ways with him – he earns $32m per season. The 30-year-old’s form no longer makes that fee all that worthwhile.