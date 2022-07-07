Leeds manager admits urgency on Raphinha’s part to make transfer happen

Leeds United star Raphinha returned to training today but his manager Jesse March admitted he didn’t know for how long.

The Brazilian winger has been subject to much speculation over the course of the last month, with The Athletic saying that a deal has been agreed between Chelsea and Leeds for transfer. The player has so far refused the transfer in the hope that Barcelona will be able to find a deal with the Yorkshire club.

Speaking to local press today, Marsch admitted he was unsure whether Raphinha would be joining the team on their preseason tour to Australia.

“My guess is, I don’t know. We just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days.”

“There’s urgency from his end, I think, to come up with a solution. We have to in the next couple of days see how things stand and see how we go.”

Marsch was also keen to highlight his professionalism and explained that nobody was in the dark about his situation.

“He showed up today and trained with everybody, he had such a good attitude. We had a very open and honest conversation about while he’s here he’s part of us, and then we’ll see what happens. It’s still a long way to go in the transfer window.”

“I know he has hopes and dreams. I know he loves this team and this club and he loves being here. We’ll see how things progress day by day.”

Raphinha trained with Leeds today. Marsch said the club still need to decide if he is going to Australia, with all the speculation surrounding him. Marsch plainly aware that Raphinha wants a certain move, and understands that. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 7, 2022

The statements from Marsch seem to confirm that Raphinha is likely to move on from the club this summer and if he gets his way, that will happen quickly.

It appears time is running out for Barcelona to find a formula that will convince Leeds United to part ways with Raphinha. If Marsch’s words are to be believed, then the Brazilian may not continue rejecting a move to Chelsea much longer.