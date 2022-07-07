Juventus preparing move to replace Matthijs de Ligt with Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly

The winds of change are swirling at Juventus according to Fabrizio Romano. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are interested in their centre-back Matthijs de Ligt while Juventus themselves are readying a move for Napoli skipper Kalidou Koulibaly.

But that won’t be easy. While De Ligt is indeed expected to leave Turin this close-season it’s understood Koulibaly prefers a move to Barcelona. But given Barcelona appear to prefer Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, he might accept Juventus’ offer.

Koulibaly, 31, has been a Senegalese international since 2015 and has won 62 caps for his country. He led them to glory in the African Cup of Nations in 2021. But he was born in France.

Koulibaly took his first steps in senior football with Metz, breaking into their first team in 2010. Two years later he left France for Belgium and Genk, joining Napoli two years after that in 2014. He’s been playing his football in the south of Italy since.