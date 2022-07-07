Joan Laporta opens up on Barcelona’s pursuit of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have officially presented new signing Andreas Christensen at the Ciutat Esportiva. The Danish centre-back joins the club on a free transfer from Chelsea on a deal that will take him through to the summer of 2026. His release clause is €500m.

Christensen, 26, was born in Lillerod in Denmark and took his first steps as a footballer with Skjold Birkerod before stepping up to Brondby and then, in 2012, Chelsea. He made his senior debut two years later but didn’t establish himself in the first team until he returned from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. Since then he’s made 160 appearances for the West London club.

Christensen, who’s earned 57 caps for the Danish national team, brings quality to Barcelona’s backline. He joins an already-strong roster including Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo – with another centre-back expected to come in, too. Barcelona have a 13 point gap to make up to Real Madrid.

Joan Laporta, during the presentation, was asked about the idea that the reason Bayern Munich won’t accept add-ons for Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona was because the German club were unsure they would be around to pay them in one or two years.

“I don’t believe them, I think it came from a chat and it was only a joke,” Laporta said as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “That doesn’t come from Bayern. We’re about to celebrate our 125th anniversary and there are few with our history.

“You know that we have made an offer for Lewandowski and we’re waiting on Bayern’s response. I want to thank the player for the effort he’s made to come. They’re evaluating the offer and we’re waiting for the response.”