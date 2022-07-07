Gianluigi Donnarumma to be made first-choice goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain next year

Christophe Galtier has just been appointed as coach of Paris Saint-Germain and, according to Mundo Deportivo, he’s not going to repeat the way his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, handled the goalkeeping situation. Gianluigi Donnarumma is his man.

Galtier, in conjunction with sporting director Luis Campos, believes that management is easier when everyone in the squad knows their role. And while there’s nothing to reproach Keylor Navas from a sporting perspective, it makes sense to bet on the 23-year-old Italian signed on huge money from Milan last year. The problem is that Navas doesn’t make a good substitute and selling him is a hugely difficult task given his high salary.

Should Navas depart the Parc des Princes, however, a door may be opened for Sergio Rico, who’s just returned to Paris after spending the second half of last season back at Mallorca. He’d be a more logical choice as a back-up goalkeeper.