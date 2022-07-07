Ferran Torres: We know Robert Lewandowski wants to come to Barcelona

It will come as no surprise to any of Barcelona’s players that the press are clamouring for opinions on any of their signings, real or potential, this summer. What was a little more surprising was that Ferran Torres did not brush off the question.

The Barcelona forward was attending his football campus in Foios, north of Valencia, when some of the local press took advantage of the opportunity to put some of the summer’s biggest questions to him. One of those was of course surrounding the transfer saga involving Robert Lewandowski.

“We know that Lewandowski wants to come to Barcelona. We know the player he is and the goals that he has been scoring in recent seasons. Let’s see what agreement Bayern and Barcelona can come to.”

Mundo Deportivo covered his answers and despite his sincerity on Lewandowski, Torres refused to give much away when it came to former Valencia teammate Carlos Soler.

It appears to have become normalised for Lewandowski to be talked about publicly by Barcelona and their employees, with Joan Laporta confirming they had submitted an offer for the Polish forward on Thursday.

While Bayern Munich maintain a rigid position of rejection in response to any rumours of rejection, Barcelona’s insistence in the matter presumes they believe there is room for negotiation. Were there no hope at all of Bayern accepting an offer, then logically Barcelona would have moved on.