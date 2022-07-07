Diego Carlos returns to Sevilla to bid farewell ahead of Aston Villa move

Diego Carlos has returned to Sevilla this Thursday afternoon to bid farewell to the club that he called his home for the past three seasons according to Mundo Deportivo. He’s called a press conference at the Sanchez-Pizjuan alongside Monchi.

The Brazilian has already left Sevilla this summer for Premier League outfit Aston Villa in a €32m deal that was wrapped up shortly after the culmination of the 2021/22 season. Alongside Jules Kounde he served as part of the best centre-back partnership in Spain – and one of the best in Europe – since he arrived in Andalusia from Nantes back in the summer of 2019.

Sevilla’s attention has now shifted to securing his replacement, with the likeliest candidate being Diego Carlos’ compatriot Marcao, of Turkish outfit Galatasaray. An agreement between the club and the player has already been reached – Sevilla now have to close the deal out by agreeing a transfer fee with Galatasaray.