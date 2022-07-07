Diego Carlos breaks down in emotion as he bids goodbye to Sevilla

Former Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has already left the club for Aston Villa, but nobody can doubt that he felt the club’s colours strongly.

The Brazilian centre-back returned to Andalucia today in order to say goodbye to the club he made his home for the last three seasons. During the event Carlos gave a speech explaining what Sevilla meant to him, but struggled to hold back the tears as he spoke.

“I am grateful to Sevilla for having brought me to grow as a footballer and a human. Sevilla have changed the story of my life. I am grateful to everyone for what they have done for me. This club did not deserve a goodbye via social media.”

“Winning the Europa League is worth more to me than my Olympic Gold with Brazil. I am going, but here you see a Sevillista. I have, in addition, the immense pleasure of having seen my son being born in this city. Here I have learnt everything.”

“I leave for a footballing motive. Sevilla will always be my home, but I like to take on new challenges.”

Sport reported his words as he said a final farewell to the city which had given him so much. Sporting Director Monchi had plenty of kind words for the defender too, telling those present that their relationship had transcended the professional onto a personal level.

The event itself alongside the player’s words speak to the profound effect that Sevilla have on those who live there. The city of Seville appears to inspire a unique depth of feeling within its footballers, as has been evident in the story of Hector Bellerin this past season.