Chelsea emerge as rival to Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong’s signature

Frenkie de Jong is looking more and more likely to leave Barcelona according to Diario Sport. Manchester United had been in pole position to sign the Dutchman but in recent hours their Premier League rivals Chelsea have also emerged as a contender.

Barcelona are currently in conversation with Chelsea over the signings of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso and their interest in De Jong came up. They’d like to include him as part of the deal to transfer the two aforementioned full-backs. The operation would be €60m plus both Azpilicueta and Alonso.

Chelsea stand a better chance of convincing De Jong to leave Barcelona than United. They can offer Champions League football and the chance to live in London. Chelsea are also a team well-placed to immediately challenge for honours. Barcelona are pleased as Chelsea’s interest puts pressure on United to agree to the package they want for De Jong.