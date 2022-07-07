Bayern Munich rule out joining the race to sign wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich have ruled out the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo according to German outlet Kicker and carried by Marca. Oliver Kahn, the club’s general manager, has said that making a move to sign the 37-year-old would go against the club’s philosophy.

Cristiano is keen to leave Manchester United and join a club that can offer him Champions League football in 2022/23. United finished sixth in the Premier League last term, sneaking into the Europa League by the skin of their teeth. They’re a long way from being able to challenge for European football’s biggest prize.

And that’s Cristiano’s primary ambition. The Portuguese already has five European Cups to his name – four with Real Madrid and one with United, from 2008 – and he wants a sixth to draw level with the great Paco Gento. His mission now is to find a new club that provides him with the platform to achieve exactly that.