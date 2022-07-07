Barcelona’s asking price derailing their efforts to sell Oscar Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza’s departure from Barcelona is all but assured but it’s not expected to be imminent according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan centre-back hasn’t attended Barcelona’s pre-season as he’s been given permission to resolve his future this week.

But Barcelona’s asking price is causing problems in finding the defender a new home – despite the fact he has a year left on his current deal the Catalan club are asking for €5m for his services. One of the best-placed suitors are Italian side Monza, who’ve just been promoted to Serie A. And Mingueza is open to that move.

But Monza are reluctant to meet Barcelona’s asking price. Their preferred method of getting the deal done would be through a loan with an option to buy included, or else a smaller fixed fee that would reach €5m in add-ons. But they’re not the only interested party – also in the picture are the likes of Getafe, Real Valladolid, Celta, Mallorca and Elche. But the price is an issue.