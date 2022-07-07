Barcelona Board and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly meet to discuss transfers

With several names on the table, Barcelona and Chelsea have plenty to discuss this transfer market. According to various reports, Barcelona’s board and Chelsea owner are doing just that in the Catalan city.

On Thursday evening Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a meeting between the two would take place, with the names of Chelsea of defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta on the agenda.

Barcelona have agreed contracts with both, but need to settle on a fee with Chelsea to extract them from London. The Blues do have some incentive to sell as both are out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted to schedule meeting with Barcelona to know them in person and discuss of many topics. Barça ask for Marcos Alonso & Azpilicueta after personal terms agreed 🔴🛩 #FCB Barça don’t want to pay too high fee as both are out of contract next year. #CFC pic.twitter.com/tnZ41Ar5PE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

That news was confirmed by Mundo Deportivo, who carried Gerard Romero’s report that the two parties were having dinner in Barcelona. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly flew into Barcelona and headed straight for the Via Veneto restaurant, where he met with Barcelona’s board.

The other surprise name that could be on the table is Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona have been clear that they do not want to sell the midfielder in public, but seemingly are still negotiating with Manchester United behind the scenes. However on Thursday it emerged that Chelsea may try to hijack that deal.

Regardless of which way the meeting goes, it appears that it will be a key crossroads in terms of the deals. With time marching on in the transfer market, both parties will be keen for clarity on the several transfers that are being discussed.