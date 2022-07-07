Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid mentioned as one of three possible destinations for free agent Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s contract with Juventus has expired and the Argentine attacker is now officially a free agent. But his future is yet to be decided – three potential destinations for him could be Internazionale, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as carried by Marca, believe that Dybala, who turned down a €7m-per-season contract to stay at Juventus, has been offered to Atletico, who are in the process of trying to strengthen their squad after a hugely underwhelming campaign that saw them finish third in La Liga.

They went into that season as reigning champions but served up a rather pitiful attempt at defending their crown. Signing a player of Dybala’s calibre – who’s contributed 115 goals and 48 assists in the 293 appearances he made for Juventus – could be the spark they need to regain their best form. Dybala, who has 34 caps for the Argentine national team, has been at Juventus since 2015.

Atletico Madrid Paulo Dybala

