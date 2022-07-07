Atletico Madrid mentioned as one of three possible destinations for free agent Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s contract with Juventus has expired and the Argentine attacker is now officially a free agent. But his future is yet to be decided – three potential destinations for him could be Internazionale, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as carried by Marca, believe that Dybala, who turned down a €7m-per-season contract to stay at Juventus, has been offered to Atletico, who are in the process of trying to strengthen their squad after a hugely underwhelming campaign that saw them finish third in La Liga.

They went into that season as reigning champions but served up a rather pitiful attempt at defending their crown. Signing a player of Dybala’s calibre – who’s contributed 115 goals and 48 assists in the 293 appearances he made for Juventus – could be the spark they need to regain their best form. Dybala, who has 34 caps for the Argentine national team, has been at Juventus since 2015.