Andreas Christensen opens up on how proud he is to become a Barcelona player

Barcelona have officially presented new signing Andreas Christensen at the Ciutat Esportiva. The Danish centre-back joins the club on a free transfer from Chelsea on a deal that will take him through to the summer of 2026. His release clause is €500m.

Christensen, 26, was born in Lillerod in Denmark and took his first steps as a footballer with Skjold Birkerod before stepping up to Brondby and then, in 2012, Chelsea. He made his senior debut two years later but didn’t establish himself in the first team until he returned from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. Since then he’s made 160 appearances for the West London club.

Christensen, who’s earned 57 caps for the Danish national team, brings quality to Barcelona’s backline. He joins an already-strong roster including Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo – with another centre-back expected to come in, too. Barcelona have a 13 point gap to make up to Real Madrid.

“I’m very proud,” Christensen said at his presentation in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “It’s a dream that I’ve had for a long time. I’m very grateful to the president, the vice president, Mateu [Alemany] and Jordi [Cruyff].”