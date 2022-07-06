Watch: Andreas Christensen’s first words as a Barcelona player

Andreas Christensen has arrived in Barcelona and tomorrow will be presented to the media and the fans on Thursday.

Christensen, 26, arrives on a free transfer from Chelsea after his contract expired with the Blues. However he did get to the club offices ahead of his unveiling on Wednesday night and the club press officer didn’t miss an opportunity to extract a few words for their social media.

The wait is over ⏳

🔈 Don't miss Christensen's first words as a Barça player pic.twitter.com/fIlzRj2Hox — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 6, 2022

Christensen first expresses his delight at signing for Barcelona, before going on to discuss his playing style. The traits he was keen to emphasize were his composure and ability to play with the ball at his feet.

The Danish central defender arrives just a season removed from Champions League victory and last summer also went all the way to the Euros semi-finals with his country. Despite his youth compared to the likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, he will bring with him experience of matches at the highest level. More importantly, he has been part of teams that have passed through tricky moments, where Barcelona haven’t in recent seasons.