The curious story behind Frank Kessie’s nickname

The history of nickname stories often threatens to be more interesting than it actually is. Yet there’s no doubt you need something about you to carry off the nickname ‘Presidente’.

Clearly, Franck Kessie has something about him. The 25-year-old former Milan midfielder arrives at Barcelona after seven years in Italy, in which he has grown into considerable presence in the middle of the park. Entering the peak of his career, Xavi Hernandez will be pleased not only to have an alternative skillset to the likes of Pedri and Gavi, but also the personality of a player who has driven his team forward in a title race.

And carry off that nickname. During his presentation he was asked exactly how he came to be known as such, with Sport covering his answer.

“One day, arriving for training, I parked in the President’s spot. The security guard came over and said I had to put my car in another spot. I responded ‘no, from now on I am the President of the club,’ (laughs).”

For some time it has been a narrative that as much as talent, Barcelona have been losing the spirit and brio needed to fight for honours. In that at least, Kessie appears to help with Barcelona’s numerous issues.