Sevilla believe the returning Fernando Reges can be like a new signing in 2022/23

Sevilla losing Fernando Reges for the decisive stretch of the 2021/22 season had a devastating effect on their form. The veteran Brazilian pivot is an essential player for Julen Lopetegui and will be like a new signing this season according to Diario AS.

The 35-year-old has undergone surgery to cure the issues that disrupted his previous campaign and is now said to feel perfect. He revealed that he’s delighted to return to action for this pre-season and is fired with enthusiasm ahead of 2022/23.

“I’m happy to return after three months away, having suffered a lot,” he said. “I don’t know how to be out of the team and I hope to have a spectacular season with my teammates. I’m excited. People tell me on the street that I’m like a new signing. I’m very happy and I hope to be able to help the team in the best way.”

Sevilla were battling with Real Madrid for much of last year for La Liga but collapsed in the final stretch and ended up finishing a relatively disappointing fourth place. Losing Fernando, who adds so much solidity to the defence and anchors midfield, was a large reason for that drop-off. Lopetegui will hope that the Brazilian’s return will help his men push on and enjoy a strong season.