Real Sociedad add Spanish international from Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad have continued to revamp their attacking options with the signing Brais Mendez from Celta Vigo.

Making the news official on their website on Wednesday evening, Brais leaves Celta for the first time in his career to join La Real on a six-year contract. Although they did not give a fee for the transfer, Mundo Deportivo put the number at around €14m, which many will see as decent price for the Spanish international.

Brais follows Mohamed-Ali Cho in the door at La Real, showing their intentions to improve their attack. Adnan Januzaj and Portu have left club this summer and although Cho and Mendez do not add up to direct replacements, they may well occupy similar positions on the pitch.

A key part of the Celta squad since breaking through, Brais has impressed throughout his career if not consistently from week to week. The more settled side at La Real and the improved quality of player around him might help him to take the next step.