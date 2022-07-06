Real Madrid allow highly-rated central defender to leave for Cadiz

Real Madrid have a considerable amount of depth in their central defence and as such, have had to trim it. After spending last season on loan with Cadiz, Los Gaditanos have decided to move for Victor Chust on a permanent deal.

Chust, 22, has been one of the more highly-rated defenders to come out of La Fabrica in recent years, but has definitely reached the stage where a lack of minutes would have hurt his growth. Spending two seasons at Real Madrid Castilla, circling the fringes of the first team, last year he joined Cadiz on a temporary basis to gain some first division experience.

Making 29 appearances under Alvaro Cervera and then Sergio Gonzalez last season, Chust impressed for a team that prides itself on the defensive solidity.

OFICIAL | Acuerdo con el @realmadrid para el traspaso de Víctor Chust. ¡Bienvenido de nuevo @ChustVictor! 💛 — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) July 6, 2022

Cadiz did not make the terms of the transfer public, but did say that Chust would be arriving on a four-year deal and that Real Madrid would retain a percentage of his rights for any future sale. Marca say that the fee is €1m and that percentage amounts to 50%.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo and Nacho Fernandez all ahead of Chust in the pecking order, it makes sense for all parties involved. Real Madrid also have 20-year-old Rafa Marin coming through the Castilla side too.