Real Betis announce that Joaquin has renewed with the club for another season

Joaquin has renewed his contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2023 according to an official club statement. The Andalusian is a club legend and the official first team captain.

Joaquin joined Betis at 16 and has become one of the most important figures in Spanish football of the last 20 years. He became the player to have played more games for Betis than anyone else during the 2020/21 season.

Joaquin has played 451 games for Betis, contributing 61 goals and 44 assists. He’s also the player to have made more La Liga appearances than anybody else, with 600 to his name.

Joaquin, 40, made 36 appearances for Betis across all competitions in 2021/22. He contributed two goals and four assists as Betis finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League and lifted the Copa del Rey – their first major title since 2005.

Joaquin will hope to play a key role for Betis in this coming season as they push to go deep in Europe and maybe even fight for a place in the Champions League.