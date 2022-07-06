Pedri’s remarkable physical transformation goes viral as he gains four kilograms of muscle

Barcelona midfielder Pedri’s physical transformation since joining the club in the summer of 2020 has shocked social media users. The 19-year-old underwent pre-season medical tests this week to begin the 2022/23 campaign and his physique impressed.

Pedri took advantage of a three-and-a-half month injury layoff due to a tear in the femoral biceps of his left leg to work hard on his physicality according to Marca. And it’s paid off handsomely. He has been intent on building weight and muscle while not sacrificing the speed and flexibility that makes him so unique.

Using his personal trainer – one he shares with Ferran Torres – as well as the club’s fitness staff he’s managed to make real progress. He installed a gym in his house and has gotten to work with a TRX, pulleys and medicine balls. The result is that he’s gained four kilos of muscle. He’ll be raring to go for this season.