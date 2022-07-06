Mateu Alemany offers update on Barcelona’s contract negotiations with Gavi

Barcelona have confirmed that they’re close to reaching an agreement with Gavi on a new contract. Mateu Alemany, the club’s sporting director, has said that an agreement is in place.

The Andalusian midfielder’s future has been in question for some time. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and negotiations to extend it had been dragging on for months.

The 17-year-old broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season and soon became an integral part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team as well as the Catalan club.

As tenacious as he is technically proficient, Gavi has gone from strength to strength. He’s one of the most exciting young talents in the European game without a shadow of a doubt.

Gavi will battle with Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez for minutes next season as things stand right now.