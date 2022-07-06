Major candidate for Cristiano Ronaldo departure ruled out

There are not many clubs that can afford the signing of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo wages or meet his ambitions, even if he is willing to take a cut.

One of those is Bayern Munich, but their CEO Oliver Kahn has moved quickly to rule out the Bavarians from the running for Ronaldo’s signature.

“In spite of the fact I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo and I consider him one of the greatest players, an operation like that would not be appropriate for our philosophy.”

Kahn’s comments were carried by Frank Linkesch before then being quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Since returning to Manchester United last summer, things have not gone to plan for both the club and the Portuguese superstar.

The former Real Madrid appears to be considering an exit from Manchester, but there is no doubt that whatever happens to him this summer it will have a knock-on effect.

In this case, the news may well be greeted with chagrin in the offices at Barcelona. If Bayern had been interested in Ronaldo, it might well have made them more likely to part with Robert Lewandowski, who is the object of Barcelona’s interest.