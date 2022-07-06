Luka Jovic’s father betting on Real Madrid being proven wrong

Luka Jovic is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid for the last time, as per multiple reports. That has more or less confirmed by his father, Milan Jovic, with his latest quotes to Serbian newspaper Objektiv.

Jovic, 24, moved to Real Madrid back in 2019 for an eye-watering fee of €63m from Eintracht Frankfurt. However things could barely have gone worse for Jovic, as he has failed to earn the trust of either Carlo Ancelotti or Zinedine Zidane since arriving.

As much as Jovic has been unable to do so, neither has he been given much of a chance to prove his worth. Over his 36 league appearances in the two-and-a-half seasons at Real Madrid, Jovic has played an average of just under 26 minutes.

His father believes he will prove Real Madrid wrong at Fiorentina though.

“It’s the correct move. An opportunity for all of us to see who is right and who is wrong. To look each other in the eyes and see if you are strong or not.”

Marca carried the quote and it certainly is a curious time Jovic has had at Real Madrid. The fact that their deal with La Viola will reportedly see Jovic move on a free shows just how low Real Madrid’s opinion of the Serbian has sunk. If it was higher, they might merely organise another loan and hope to be able to recoup some value the following summer.