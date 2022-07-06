Leeds United give Barcelona ultimatum for Raphinha deal

If Brazilian winger Raphinha does end up signing for Barcelona, one thing it won’t be is a surprise. The links between the two parties have been ongoing for months and the deal has well and truly entered the realms of a saga.

Leeds United, for their part, are getting impatient. The Yorkshire side have already reached an agreement with Chelsea, but with agent Deco pushing for a move to Barcelona, the whole deal is in limbo as all parties wait for the Catalans to reach an agreeable offer with Leeds.

According to Sport, Leeds have now given Barcelona an ultimatum for the deal, although they did not state when that was. Leeds have already agreed a deal with his replacement, Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord and are keen to ensure they get the cash from the Raphinha deal as soon as possible.

How much pressure they can exercise in the matter remains to be seen. It’s more likely that Raphinha himself will be the decisive clock on a deal, knowing the option of Chelsea could disappear. Equally, if Raphinha is only willing to accept an offer from Barcelona, there is little Leeds can do to unblock the situation.