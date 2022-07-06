Juventus on the verge of two big-name signings linked to Spain’s big two

Juventus are about to make their first splashes in the transfer market and the big two in Spain may find themselves in the way of that flying water.

Manchester United and Paul Pogba have gone their separate ways but it’s looking increasingly likely that he will never cross paths with Real Madrid. A target before his return to United and a long-term wish of Zinedine Zidane’s, Pogba seems set to double-back to Turin this summer. He had also been sounded out as a potential reinforcement this summer before the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

At 29, it may well be the last big move of Pogba’s career and the potential for him to land in Madrid down the line looks unlikely at this point.

Meanwhile Barcelona had expressed an interest in former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria this summer. He too left his club, Paris Saint-Germain, on a free. As Barcelona try to negotiate the signings of wide forwards for next season, namely Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha, di Maria had been linked as a low-cost alternative to the two.

Di Maria himself appears to be making his last big move too and Sport say that he will coincide with Pogba at Juventus. Apparently he had been willing to hold off on a decision while the Blaugrana got their ducks in a row, but his patience has expired.

Like Juventus did throughout the last decade, Real Madrid and Barcelona also appear to be focused on ensuring they take advantage of free transfers as they struggle to compete with the riches of the Premier League.