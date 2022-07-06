Joan Laporta welcomes Franck Kessie to Barcelona

Franck Kessie is officially a Barcelona player. The Ivorian was presented by his new club this afternoon alongside Joan Laporta and spoke about his delight at joining Barcelona as well as his ambition to work hard and deliver success for the Catalan outfit.

Kessie joins Barcelona on a free transfer from Milan after his deal with the Italian club expired. He’s signed a contract until the summer of 2026 at Camp Nou and has had a release clause of €500m included in the deal. He was a key member of the Milan side that won the Scudetto last season, their first since 2011.

Xavi Hernandez will hope that he can bring that winning experience to Barcelona. They finished 13 points behind Real Madrid last season and ended the campaign with no silverware – forbidden feats at a club like Barcelona. Xavi will hope that Kessie – as hardworking as he is talented – can remedy that.

“Welcome, Kessie,” Laporta said at the presentation as carried by Diario AS. “I’m very happy to sign this player. He’s a great professional and he has always wanted to come to Barcelona. I also want to thank his representative and his family. The coach wanted him to strengthen the team.”