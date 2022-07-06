Italian media hints at Atletico Madrid move for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala did not expect to be at a loose end at this point in the summer.

The Argentine forward left Juventus in tears at the end of the season after seven years in Turin. After threatening to turn into one of the globe’s superstars, he endured a trickier end to his time at Juventus as their fortunes also fell.

It was Inter that toppled the Juventus domination of Serie A and it was there he was supposed to be headed this summer on a free. However according to La Repubblica, in a report covered by Mundo Deportivo, the lack of exits at Inter is holding up his deal. Joaquin Correa, Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko are all taking up some of the finances that would have been dedicated to Dybala’s contract.

La Repubblica continue on to say that Dybala is beginning to have doubts about whether Inter will eventually move enough pieces to get him through the door. Atletico Madrid are one of the few destinations that Dybala would consider an ideal alternative. Not only would he be able to move to Spain, he sees it as the perfect place to secure his spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

As Mundo Deportivo point out, while it may be an attractive option for Dybala, it might not make sense for Atleti. Los Colchoneros are set on selling this summer in order to even out their accounts currently and already in possession of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, adding another high-earning forward coming into the latter stages of their career may not be ideal.