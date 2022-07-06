Ex-Sevilla flop making waves and pushing for a place in the Brazilian squad for the World Cup

Guilherme Arana is in with a shot at making the Brazilian squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar according to Diario AS. He’s come a long way since he failed at Sevilla and the Andalusian club sent him back to Brazil to Atletico Mineiro for a total sum of €5m.

Arana returned to the Sanchez-Pizjuan in January of 2020 after a disastrous six-month loan in Serie A with Atalanta – he played just four games and accumulated a grand total of 85 minutes. Corinthians were in the running for his signature but it was Atletico that won the battle in the end. He’s now valued at €14m.

Arana has accumulated three goals and six assists for Atletico so far this season. He’s still just 25 years of age and therefore has plenty of space to continue growing – the feeling in Brazil is that he simply crossed the Atlantic Ocean a little too soon for his good.

And so he’s being considered in Europe once again – and Sevilla retained a 10% sell-on clause when they sold him. Should he make it to Qatar – he’s battling with Alex Telles and Alex Sandro – he’ll be in demand.