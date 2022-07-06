Bayern Munich legend tells club that Robert Lewandowski’s time at the club is up

Former Bayern Munich coach and German football legend Ottmar Hitzfeld has weighed in on the Robert Lewandowski saga.

Hitzfeld, 73, has told the Bavarian club that they should let the Polish forward leave. Barcelona had been heavily linked with Lewandowski and have publicly confirmed their interest in the striker, while he himself has been adamant about his intention to leave. The club themselves have maintained he will see out his contract no matter what.

Speaking to newspaper Abendzeitung, Hitzfeld explained what he would do if in power. Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes.

“If Lewandowski wants to go, then let him go, it doesn’t make sense to continue together.”

“When all is said and done, all players want to have success. But the entire Bayern entourage is naturally annoyed due to the actions of Lewandowski.”

There certainly appears to be two dynamics at play for Bayern. Quite apart from having to work out how to play without one of the best strikers of the last decade and dealing with the loss on the pitch, there is the consequences off it. Should they allow Lewandowski to leave, it may encourage other players to take a similar public approach to force a move away from the club, which may explain their stubbornness on the matter.