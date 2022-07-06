Bayern Munich aren’t confident that Barcelona will even exist in a couple of years

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are currently negotiating the transfer of Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski and there isn’t actually that much distance between the two parties.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that Barcelona are offering €40m plus variables and Bayern want €50m up front.

Bayern aren’t budging on their position, and German journalist Raphael Honigstein has said that the reason for this is the fact that Bayern aren’t confident Barcelona will exist in a couple of years and therefore wouldn’t be able to complete the conditions.

The sentiment is in line with previous comments made by Uli Hoeness, formerly Bayern’s president. He questioned why Barcelona are making big-money offers when they have bankruptcy at their door.

Barcelona are desperate to land a top-class number nine this summer and Lewandowski is the chosen target. The Catalan club are keen to replace Lionel Messi’s goals and the Pole can do it.