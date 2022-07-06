Andreas Christensen arrives in Barcelona ahead of presentation

New Barcelona signing Andreas Christensen is finally in the city ahead of his presentation.

The club published a video of him arriving at the club’s offices, before the official media duties begin tomorrow. At 12:00 CEST, Christensen will undergo the symbolic signing of his contract with President Joan Laporta, before a press conference takes place.

The official Barcelona account also covered his first words as a cule.

“Good evening Cules, I’ve just arrived in Barcelona. I can’t wait to see you. Forca Barca,” Christensen added.

Ja el tenim aquí 📍 pic.twitter.com/HE1z9FlJp0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 6, 2022

Laporta first confirmed Christensen’s signing on Saturday evening, but it had been a known secret for several months at this point.

The 26-year-old arrives on a free from Chelsea and poses some interesting questions about Barcelona’s tactical set-up for next season. Traditionally better as part of a back three, Christensen may well be a hint that Xavi Hernandez is intending on changing formation next season with the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and potentially further signings also pushing for a starting spot.