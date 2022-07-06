Agency row between Denis Suarez and Carlos Mourino rages on at Celta Vigo

The ongoing war of words between Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino and star player Denis Suarez has shown no sign of abating with the coming of new season.

The issues began last summer when Mourino railed against Denis Suarez’s agency Sport after they were involved in academy starlet Brian Bugarian’s move to Real Madrid. Mourino threatened Suarez and others such as captain Iago Aspas with exile if they did not drop their representation with Sport.

However Suarez has stood firm in the face of the pressure where others have taken a softer approach.

Yet the drama has once again begun three days into the beginning of the new season. Interviewed by Television de Galicia, Diario AS carried his response.

“Other players have renewed and continue to be linked to the agency. So I feel like the other side [Mourino] has to explain why they actually aren’t counting on me.”

“I consider it to be an unjust situation for me because I have offered a solution to the club. I have offered to negotiate without agents in the room.”

However he did then provide another chink of light for Celta fans hoping to hang onto Suarez.

“Through Luis Campos they told me that they were going to help me find a solution but they haven’t told me anything else, so at this moment in time I’m just another player.”

New Sporting Advisor Campos has significant sway in the club now and might just prove to be the voice of reason in any laying down of arms.

At this point, it seems as much as anything as if neither side can back down out of pride. Suarez, who has a contract until 2024, seems convinced that the central issue is that Mourino does not want to renew his contract.