Watch: Joaquin recounts meeting with Erling Haaland during Betis pre-season

Joaquin is one of the great characters of Spanish football and this summer superstar Erling Haaland had the pleasure of meeting him on his holidays.

Both were spending some of their summer time off in Marbella on Spain’s South coast, where they encountered each other at the bar. Joaquin proceeded to tell both Haaland and the world that sadly he would not be able to join Real Betis rather than Manchester City.

Returning to Seville for pre-season training, Joaquin was asked about his meeting with Haaland.

“Good guy eh? Good lad. The truth is I left with a very good impression of each other.”

"Yo tengo un apartamento en Marbella, monstruo". 🤣 La conversación entre Haaland y Joaquín tuvo que ser muy surrealista. pic.twitter.com/TW3ylcLiLp — Relevo (@relevo) July 5, 2022

“Good guy, good person, very nice. He spends more time in Marbella than me. He’s bought a little beach house, a tiny little house… (laughs).”

“He asked me if I had a house there and I said I have an apartment, monster (laughs).”

Tongue firmly in cheek, Joaquin was keen to emphasize that Haaland’s living arrangements were not exactly humble.

Fans of Haaland in Spain will be encouraged to know that the Norwegian striker is charmed by life on the Spanish coast, should the opportunity for a move present itself down the line. No doubt Joaquin is one of the attractions.