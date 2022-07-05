Tottenham Hotspur close in on the signing of unwanted Barcelona defender

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing the signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan according to Mundo Deportivo. The final details are being worked out and Lenglet has been allowed to skip Barcelona’s pre-season camp.

The only thing left to resolve is for Tottenham and Barcelona to agree on how Lenglet’s considerable salary is distributed between the two clubs – Barcelona want Tottenham to take all of it while Tottenham are trying to negotiate and pay a lower percentage. Once Lenglet gets Barcelona’s green light he’ll travel to London.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 and enjoyed a strong start to life at Camp Nou. But in recent years his prominence has faded significantly and Xavi Hernandez doesn’t see him as being an important part of his first-team. Last season, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia leapfrogged him in the pecking order at the centre of defence.