Three key Real Madrid players on the verge of signing new contracts with the club

Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior are all set to sign new contracts with Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. Rodrygo and Militao are expected to sign deals until 2028 while Vinicius will commit his future to Madrid until 2026. All three of these contracts will include €1bn release clauses.

All three players are Brazilian internationals who can expect to be part of Tite’s squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year. They played key roles for Madrid last season.

No outfielder played more football under Carlo Ancelotti than Militao and Vinicius as Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League, and Rodrygo showed up when it mattered in some of the most dramatic moments of the season. Given all three are 24 or under, this represents superb business.

Ancelotti will hope that all three continue in their development in 2022/23. Militao will have to contend with the arrival of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea while Vinicius and Rodrygo could yet be welcoming another wide player depending on Madrid’s business.