Sporting Club de Portugal edge closer to completing deal for Barcelona starlet

Francisco Trincao has reported for Barcelona’s pre-season training camp after spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers. But it’s not thought he’ll be hanging around for long – everything points to him leaving the club.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Sporting Club de Portugal are edging closer and closer to completing a move for the Portuguese youngster. Barcelona had hoped to sell the 22-year-old outright but have accepted that the best they’ll be able to do is a loan with an option to buy of €20m.

Trincao is represented by Jorge Mendes and was one of the names discussed at a meeting between himself and Joan Laporta recently. It’s thought a deal is close to coming to fruition and the forward could be close to leaving the club he joined two years ago from Braga. Ruben Amorim, his coach at Braga, is currently in charge at Sporting.