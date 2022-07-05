Spain left without Alexia Putellas for Euros

Spain’s women’s team will be without arguably their most key player for the European Championships, after Alexia Putellas picked up an injury in training.

The Ballon d’Or winner tore the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee just three days before Spain’s opening fixture in the tournament, which was announced on the RFEF website on Tuesday evening.

Although the severity of the injury is yet to be fully established, there is little doubt that she will miss the entire competition with normal recovery times anywhere between 6 and 12 months.

🔴 OFICIAL I Alexia Putellas sufre una rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda. 🔗 https://t.co/lwuEvQm6wC pic.twitter.com/JeYmSRIhmP — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) July 5, 2022

Jorge Vilda’s Spain side had hoped to challenge for the trophy this summer and were already without forward Jenni Hermoso, but will now have to make do without their captain too.

Barcelona will also be disappointed with the news in the knowledge that it will significantly affect their upcoming season and quite possibly rule her out of the entire campaign.

Most of the all the injury is a cruel blow for Putellas herself. Arriving at the tournament after the two brilliant seasons, this was her best opportunity of making an impact on the international stage.