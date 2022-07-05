Samuel Umtiti in France to seal move away from Barcelona

After six years that seem a lifetime, Samuel Umtiti may be on the verge of leaving Barcelona.

His first two seasons at the club were excellent and shot him to the top of football with Barcelona and France. However after suffering an injury which Umtiti played through to win the World Cup with his national side, the central defender has struggled to reach those heights since.

Having been signed to a high wage before the severity of his injuries became apparent, his contract at Barcelona has become something of an issue for the club amidst their financial issues. In January, he renewed his deal until 2026 in order to help spread out the cost of his deal and thus, ensure the registration of Barcelona’s new signings in Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.

For some time Umtiti had refused an exit but according to Sport, he will now seek to regain his standing in football outside of Barcelona. ‘Big Sam’ was spotted in France where he will seal a loan move to Rennes.

On Sunday, Rennes manager Bruno Genesio confirmed the club’s interest in Umtiti and it seems he may have found a home with his first senior manager.

Although Barcelona were keen to a put together a permanent move away from the club but were unable to find anyone willing to take the risk on the defender.

Umtiti made just one appearance all season and faces an uphill battle to return to his previous level. Equally, it would have been hard to do so at Barcelona where competition is likely to be strong next season and scrutiny is always high.